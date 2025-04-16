Previous
Mom and One of the Eaglets! by rickster549
Photo 3529

Mom and One of the Eaglets!

I assumed that this was mom, as she/he brought in a claw full of moss and other vegetation. Not sure what that is need for, as the nest is fairly substantial. Looks like the baby there was looking for something else.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
966% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact