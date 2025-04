Mom and Baby Great Horned Owl!

Went down late this afternoon in hopes of finding mom and baby together. As you can see, my wish came true. Just wish I had tried some video of the two, as it was very touching the way they were getting along. First, I'm pretty sure that dad flew in and dropped off dinner. He then departed. Mom grabbed the dinner and moved over to the baby, in which she started feeding. It almost seemed like they were hugging at times, but it sure seemed like the baby was very appreciative. Made my day.