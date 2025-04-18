Previous
Mom, Bringing in Repair Material for the Nest! by rickster549
This was the Bald Eagle that I got the other day, just before she came in for a landing. Not sure why she would be bringing in all of that material, but maybe, it's to cover up some bad areas.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
