Previous
Photo 3533
Mom Had to Leave the Nest!
Guess she needed to stretch her wings for a bit. She took off from there and made a few passes out over the water, and then returned to the nest.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th April 2025 7:00pm
Tags
birds-rick365
