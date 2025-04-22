Previous
My First Gulf Fritillary of the Season! by rickster549
My First Gulf Fritillary of the Season!

Just happened to see this guy fly by and actually land on some of the flowers, off on the side of the trail.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
What a beauty fav
April 23rd, 2025  
Beautiful capture
April 23rd, 2025  
Lovely shot
April 23rd, 2025  
