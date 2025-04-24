Previous
Look Whooooo I Fouond Today! by rickster549
Look Whooooo I Fouond Today!

Was about to leave the area this morning and I made one last look behind me, and this guy popped up in my sight. I had heard it earlier, but never could find it. Glad I made that final look before I left. Great Horned Owl baby.
Rick

