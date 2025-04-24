Sign up
Previous
Photo 3537
Look Whooooo I Fouond Today!
Was about to leave the area this morning and I made one last look behind me, and this guy popped up in my sight. I had heard it earlier, but never could find it. Glad I made that final look before I left. Great Horned Owl baby.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10419
photos
160
followers
54
following
969% complete
Tags
birds-rick365
