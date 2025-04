Fawn Coming Back Across the Street!

Was driving into my neighborhood when I saw mom and the fawn running across. They had started down a dirt road, but stopped just a little ways down. The next thing I know, they are both heading back toward me. Fortunately, I had my camera on the seat, so was able to grab it and start firing off shots. They ran on across and ran into one of the neighbors backyard. And as soon as they went by, I saw the Geese walking down the middle of the road. See my other photo for tonight.