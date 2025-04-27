Sign up
Photo 3540
The Baby is Getting It's Feathers!
The feathers are really showing up on the wings of the baby Great Horned Owl. Not sure how far it's flying, but it is making some short flights. Haven't actually seen it, but it's changing trees, so has to be flying a little.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Shutterbug
Awesome!
April 28th, 2025
