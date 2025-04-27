Previous
The Baby is Getting It's Feathers! by rickster549
The feathers are really showing up on the wings of the baby Great Horned Owl. Not sure how far it's flying, but it is making some short flights. Haven't actually seen it, but it's changing trees, so has to be flying a little.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
ace
Awesome!
April 28th, 2025  
