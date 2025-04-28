Previous
Great Horned Owl Mom! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl Mom!

At least that's who I'm fairly sure that it would be. This one and the baby usually stay pretty close. Usually, just not close enough to get both of them in the same shot.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Rick

