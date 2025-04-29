Previous
Great Horned Owl Mom, Standing Guard! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl Mom, Standing Guard!

And after mom dropped off the dinner, she just went down a couple of limbs lower and kept an eye out on baby while it was enjoying the food.
Sorry for all of the owl shots, but just can't stay away while they are easy to find.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
