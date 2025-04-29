Sign up
Previous
Photo 3542
Great Horned Owl Mom, Standing Guard!
And after mom dropped off the dinner, she just went down a couple of limbs lower and kept an eye out on baby while it was enjoying the food.
Sorry for all of the owl shots, but just can't stay away while they are easy to find.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th April 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
