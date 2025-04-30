Sign up
Previous
Photo 3543
Tonight's Crescent Moon!
Saw this after driving home from sunset tonight, so had to get a few shots after I got home.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th April 2025 8:36pm
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice!
May 1st, 2025
