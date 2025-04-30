Previous
Tonight's Crescent Moon! by rickster549
Tonight's Crescent Moon!

Saw this after driving home from sunset tonight, so had to get a few shots after I got home.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice!
May 1st, 2025  
