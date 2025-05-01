Previous
At Least One of the Babies Was Getting Fed! by rickster549
At Least One of the Babies Was Getting Fed!

Found mom up there in the nest feeding the one baby, but seemed to be totally ignoring the other baby, which you can see if you look sort of left side between the V of the tree limbs. Hopefully, it had already been fed for the morning.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Rick

