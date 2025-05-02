Previous
Yellow Crowned Night Heron! by rickster549
Yellow Crowned Night Heron!

Actually saw this one while I was down for sunset, and fortunately, I hadn't changed lenses.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Rick

