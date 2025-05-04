Previous
Osprey Coming in for a Landing! by rickster549
Osprey Coming in for a Landing!

Think this was probably mom, as she had been down in the nest, but needed to stretch. She jumps up and makes a short circle around the nest and then comes back. Just love those claws.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
awesome catch here, my brotha!
May 5th, 2025  
