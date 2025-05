Great Horned Owl Dad!

Went down to look for the owls tonight. Found the baby and mom together and got lots of pictures of them Then we started hearing another hoot from a different location. We headed over to the sound and finally found this guy up in the pine tree. Pretty sure it's dad. After getting this shot, we headed back over to the baby, in which, mom flew to another spot. After that, we could hear mom and dad hooting back and forth. Surprised that the baby didn't fly over to them, but it stayed put.