A Different Owl Today! by rickster549
Photo 3550

A Different Owl Today!

Finally found one of the Barred Owls. Just happened to see it fly up on the limb. And it was nice enough to sit there for some time. Didn't see a baby with it, but supposedly, there was one around this area.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
