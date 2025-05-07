Sign up
Previous
Photo 3550
A Different Owl Today!
Finally found one of the Barred Owls. Just happened to see it fly up on the limb. And it was nice enough to sit there for some time. Didn't see a baby with it, but supposedly, there was one around this area.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10458
photos
160
followers
54
following
972% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th May 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
