Eagle Babies Waiting on Food! by rickster549
Photo 3553

Eagle Babies Waiting on Food!

These guys were most likely waiting on mom to bring in lunch. Although, they are getting up quite a bit and stretching their wings. It's probably not going to be too much longer before they are flying away.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
John Falconer ace
They look keen. Great shot.
May 12th, 2025  
