Just Cant Resist Looking for this Guy!

While it's in the baby stages, it is somewhat easy to find, as it has a very distinct chirp. Although, some times it can be chirping, but it is very hard to find. Seems like sometimes, it throws it's voice and you go off in one direction, and the next chirp, sounds like it's in a totally different direction. Oh well, keeps us busy looking and is a delight when we finally find it.