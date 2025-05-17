Previous
Great Horned Owl, Baby! by rickster549
Photo 3560

Great Horned Owl, Baby!

And here is baby, up there making all kind of noise. It was late this evening, so it may have been trying to get mom to drop off dinner. She was close, but didn't have anything when I saw her, but she could have been looking.
17th May 2025

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

