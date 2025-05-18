Previous
Another View of Yesterday's Great Horned Owl Baby! by rickster549
Photo 3561

Another View of Yesterday's Great Horned Owl Baby!

Had to walk all around the trees and finally got to a spot that I could see it setting out in the clear.
18th May 2025

Rick

@rickster549
