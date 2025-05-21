Sign up
Photo 3564
Photo 3564
Mom and Baby Actually Looking Down At Me!
Finally got a shot of both mom and baby Great Horned Owl with their eyes open and looking down at me. Sorry for all of the owl shots, but just got to get them while I can easily find them.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st May 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The baby looks as though it is really glaring at you! How cute!
May 22nd, 2025
