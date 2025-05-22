Previous
Egret Getting Ready for a Scratch! by rickster549
Egret Getting Ready for a Scratch!

And scratch, he did. It stood up there for quite a while scratching it's head area. Guess it had fleas. :-)
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Rick

@rickster549
