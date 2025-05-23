Previous
Spider Web in the Sunlight! by rickster549
Spider Web in the Sunlight!

Rather slow today, but did just happen to see this web shining up in the trees.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Rick

Carole G ace
What a perfect circular web!
May 24th, 2025  
