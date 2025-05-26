Sign up
Photo 3569
Bird on the Log!
Not sure what this one is, as I don't think I've ever seen another one like it. But it was enjoying the time on the log, probably looking for the minnows to come swimming by.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th May 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
