Osprey With It's Snack! by rickster549
Osprey With It's Snack!

Got this one while it was up there on the limb going at that fish in it's claw. Looked like a pretty good sized snack, so it shouldn't be hungry for a while.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Rick

amyK ace
Nice detailed shot
May 28th, 2025  
