Photo 3571
Found My Friend This Morning!
Was afraid that the baby Great Horned Owl had moved on, but as I was walking down the trail, I could hear it chirping and was able to find it after a lengthy search. You've just got to get in the right spot to find them.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th May 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Terrific shot
May 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great focus...Those eyes.
May 29th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nicely framed. I’ve only seen an owl once and he was very hard to find.
May 29th, 2025
