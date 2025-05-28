Previous
Found My Friend This Morning!
Found My Friend This Morning!

Was afraid that the baby Great Horned Owl had moved on, but as I was walking down the trail, I could hear it chirping and was able to find it after a lengthy search. You've just got to get in the right spot to find them.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Rick

amyK ace
Terrific shot
May 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great focus...Those eyes.
May 29th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Nicely framed. I’ve only seen an owl once and he was very hard to find.
May 29th, 2025  
