Mom, Barred Owl! by rickster549
Photo 3572

Mom, Barred Owl!

Pretty sure this is mom of the fuzzy headed baby that I posted yesterday. They seem to be staying pretty close together, just not as close as the Great Horned Owl that I'm following. She looked wide awake at this point.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Rick

