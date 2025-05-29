Sign up
Previous
Photo 3572
Mom, Barred Owl!
Pretty sure this is mom of the fuzzy headed baby that I posted yesterday. They seem to be staying pretty close together, just not as close as the Great Horned Owl that I'm following. She looked wide awake at this point.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th May 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
