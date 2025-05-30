Previous
Great Horned Owl Baby Was Screaming Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3573

Great Horned Owl Baby Was Screaming Tonight!

Guess the baby was hungry tonight, as it was really screaming a whole bunch and it was loud. It was also looking all around, as to see if there was a food delivery coming in. Never saw or heard the mom, so baby might have a long wait for dinner.
