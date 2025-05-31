Sign up
Previous
Photo 3574
Snowy Egret After the Minnows!
It was doing a lot of poking, but just couldn't get a shot when it actually got a bite.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st May 2025 11:16am
Tags
birds-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
So elegant looking...
June 1st, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful egret
June 1st, 2025
