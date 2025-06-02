Previous
Mom, Doing Some Preening on Baby! by rickster549
Photo 3576

Mom, Doing Some Preening on Baby!

They both were going back and forth doing a little preening on each other. Seems like mom was a little more gentle than the baby. Shortly after this, mom moved to another limb, so baby may have been getting a little too rough.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
979% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
fantastic shot!
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact