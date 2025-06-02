Sign up
Previous
Photo 3576
Mom, Doing Some Preening on Baby!
They both were going back and forth doing a little preening on each other. Seems like mom was a little more gentle than the baby. Shortly after this, mom moved to another limb, so baby may have been getting a little too rough.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
fantastic shot!
June 3rd, 2025
