Osprey With It's Catch!

This is the nest tree that I've been watching, so when I saw this one with the fish in the claw, thought maybe there might be babies in the nest. Waited around for a bit and then it flew away. The mate was down on the side of the nest, but it also flew away. And no sight of any little ones popping up. I really think there were no babies this season, but sure looked like there would be, with as much setting on the nest as the adults were doing.