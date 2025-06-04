Previous
Barred Owl in Her Usual Spot! by rickster549
Photo 3578

Barred Owl in Her Usual Spot!

Think this may be mom. Didn't see the baby this morning, but it was probably close by. I've found her in this same spot, a couple of times now.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
