Previous
Photo 3579
Red Flower!
Not sure what this one is, but I love to find them in the one pond that I visit. Usually, I'm just looking for the lotus blooms, but saw this one out there, so had to get a few shots or it.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10545
photos
158
followers
54
following
980% complete
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3577
3332
3631
3578
3333
3632
3579
3334
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th June 2025 11:57am
Tags
flowers-rick365
gloria jones
ace
So pretty...great shade of red.
June 6th, 2025
