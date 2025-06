We Had to Chase The Baby Down Tonight!

It started out in one tree way in the back, but as we approached that one, it flew to another tree. We watched as it flew to that one and headed over to it. Got what shots we could, and then finally flew to another tree, which was this one. it wasn't in the best position, but it would turn around and look at us with those eyes. We had just had a soaking rain, so it's feathers on top were still somewhat pressed down. Guess it had flapped it's other feathers enough to get the water off.