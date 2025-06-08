Sign up
Previous
Photo 3582
Osprey About to Claw It's Dinner!
Another one from yesterday's Osprey shot. This one, the Osprey was about to clamp down on that fish as it was going after it's head. Don't think it was still moving, but it wouldn't be if that claw went down on it.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10554
photos
157
followers
54
following
981% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th June 2025 7:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
great timing, Rick
June 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful timing. Terrific capture.
June 9th, 2025
