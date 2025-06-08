Previous
Osprey About to Claw It's Dinner! by rickster549
Photo 3582

Osprey About to Claw It's Dinner!

Another one from yesterday's Osprey shot. This one, the Osprey was about to clamp down on that fish as it was going after it's head. Don't think it was still moving, but it wouldn't be if that claw went down on it.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
great timing, Rick
June 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful timing. Terrific capture.
June 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact