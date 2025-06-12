Sign up
Previous
Photo 3586
Almost Perfect Sunflower!
Just needed a few more petals to fill in on that upper row. This was the only one, so had to go with this one.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers-rick365
