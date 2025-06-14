Previous
Lotus Blossom Bud! by rickster549
Lotus Blossom Bud!

Saw a few of them in the pond also. Usually, the pond is covered with huge lily pads and the flowers are blooming all over. For some reason, there are very few lily pads and not very many of the lotus blossoms.
Rick

