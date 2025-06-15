Previous
Clouds on the North Side of the Pier! by rickster549
Clouds on the North Side of the Pier!

While I was waiting for sunset on the south side of the pier. Lots of rain all around, but fortunately, was able to stay dry on the pier for most of the time. Finally had to cover up and head to the car.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
