Photo 3591
Blue Heron About to Start Looking!
Guess it was taking a break. After watching it for a bit, it finally moved away from the log and started looking over the waters.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10584
photos
155
followers
54
following
983% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th June 2025 11:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
