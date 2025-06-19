Sign up
Previous
Photo 3592
Osprey on a Different Limb Tonight!
Was going to look for the owl and saw this guy up there, so had to get a few shot of it. Heard the owl for a bit, but just couldn't find it. Guess mom had delivered the meal and that shut him up.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th June 2025 6:50pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
birds-rick365
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
June 20th, 2025
