Osprey on a Different Limb Tonight! by rickster549
Osprey on a Different Limb Tonight!

Was going to look for the owl and saw this guy up there, so had to get a few shot of it. Heard the owl for a bit, but just couldn't find it. Guess mom had delivered the meal and that shut him up.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
June 20th, 2025  
