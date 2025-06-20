Previous
It Just Wouldn't Turn Around! by rickster549
Found the Osprey up in it's usual afternoon spot, but guess, due to the wind direction, it wasn't going to turn around and look the other way. Pretty sure it's got some sort of fish in it's claws, and speaking of claws, check out those claws.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
