Previous
Photo 3593
It Just Wouldn't Turn Around!
Found the Osprey up in it's usual afternoon spot, but guess, due to the wind direction, it wasn't going to turn around and look the other way. Pretty sure it's got some sort of fish in it's claws, and speaking of claws, check out those claws.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th June 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
