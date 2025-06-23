Sign up
Photo 3596
Osprey Fly-Over!
Just happened to look up and see this guy coming towards me so was able to get the camera up and fire off some shots.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
