Found My Friend Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3597

Found My Friend Tonight!

Went down to my owl spot and found the Great Horned Owl Juvenile. It was way out of it's normal territory, but guess with it's age now, It's going to really start moving around.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
