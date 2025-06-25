Previous
Juvenile Little Blue Heron, with a Snack! by rickster549
Juvenile Little Blue Heron, with a Snack!

Found this guy wadding around the edge of the beach area. Didn't know it when I was getting the shots, but it's got a snack of what looks like a fiddler crab in it's beak.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
Anne Pancella ace
Interesting color patterns on him.
June 26th, 2025  
