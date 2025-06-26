Sign up
Previous
Photo 3599
Coopers Hawk!
Went back to where I found them yesterday, and they were still hanging out in the same area. Glad they like to sound off, as it sure makes it a lot easier to find.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th June 2025 10:35am
Tags
birds-rick365
