One More of the Swamp Hibiscus! by rickster549
Photo 3601

One More of the Swamp Hibiscus!

Glad these flowers are hanging around in the little pond that I've got access to. Just wish the Louts flowers would pop out.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
