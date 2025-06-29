Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3602
Great Crested Flycatcher!
Have seen this guy up in this same spot several times when I walk down on the pier, but just hadn't got any shots. According to my Merlin app, this is a Great Crested Flycatcher.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10617
photos
155
followers
53
following
986% complete
View this month »
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
Latest from all albums
3356
3357
3655
3601
3358
3656
3602
3359
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th June 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of this bird.
June 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close