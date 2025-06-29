Previous
Great Crested Flycatcher! by rickster549
Great Crested Flycatcher!

Have seen this guy up in this same spot several times when I walk down on the pier, but just hadn't got any shots. According to my Merlin app, this is a Great Crested Flycatcher.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Rick

Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of this bird.
June 30th, 2025  
