Photo 3605
Juvenile Little Blue Heron!
Searching the waters for it's morning snack. It's gradually getting it's colors in, but guess it just takes a while.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd July 2025 10:29am
Tags
birds-rick365
