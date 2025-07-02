Previous
Juvenile Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Juvenile Little Blue Heron!

Searching the waters for it's morning snack. It's gradually getting it's colors in, but guess it just takes a while.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
