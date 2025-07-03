Previous
Squirrel With a Mouth Full! by rickster549
Photo 3606

Squirrel With a Mouth Full!

Not sure what it was collecting, but it sure had a mouth full of something. Guess the nest needed some softening.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
