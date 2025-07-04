Previous
Snoww Egret Taking a Break! by rickster549
Photo 3607

Snoww Egret Taking a Break!

This one was also out there looking for morning snacks. Was slim pickings, again, as I didn't see it get anything while I was watching.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
